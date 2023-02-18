Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police say an officer has died from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library. Police said Saturday that Officer Geoffrey Redd died “despite the best efforts” by staff at the hospital where he was being treated. The 49-year-old was wounded Feb. 2, when officers went to the Poplar-White Station Library. A suspect shot Redd and his partner returned fire, killing the suspect. Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Memphis police department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church.

