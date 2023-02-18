Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescuers have amazingly pulled more survivors from buildings toppled in the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. Teams in the Turkish city of Antakya rescued a couple and their son from a collapsed apartment block on Saturday. The 12-year-old boy later died at a hospital. The rescue came 296 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck. Elsewhere in the city, the body of Ghanaian international soccer star Christian Atsu was recovered from the ruins of a luxury 12-story building. The 31-year-old Atsu had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor. He previously played for English Premier League clubs Chelsea and Everton.

