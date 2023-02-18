Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights

NEW YORK (AP) — Work crews have fixed a power outage at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport that forced some flights to be canceled or diverted. Airport officials said Saturday that repairs were made overnight and full power was restored in Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights. The outage began Thursday when an electrical panel failure caused a small fire. Dozens of flights were canceled and some were diverted to other airports. An Air New Zealand flight was forced to return to Auckland after flying two-thirds of the way across the Pacific Ocean. Terminal 1 was operating on a limited schedule Saturday, with some flights diverted to other terminals and others canceled.

