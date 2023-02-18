‘I just want my legs back’: Myanmar landmine casualties soar

BANGKOK (AP) — Since the February 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, landmines planted by all sides of the conflict have become responsible for skyrocketing civilian casualties, including children increasingly as victims. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis based on data and reports from nonprofit and humanitarian organizations, as well as interviews with civilian victims, aid workers and military defectors. Experts warn the increase is the largest ever recorded in Myanmar. Mine contamination has spread to every state and region except for the capital city, with the military mining civilian areas and Chinese infrastructure projects. AP also confirmed the military uses civilians as human shields. Access to health care is limited. Many victims don’t get needed care.

By VICTORIA MILKO and DAVID RISING Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.