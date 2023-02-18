Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — The first funerals are being held for students who were killed in this week’s mass shooting at Michigan State University. Mourners in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms filed into St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church on Saturday to remember sophomore Brian Fraser, who was one of three students killed in Monday’s attack. At the same time, a funeral was taking place for Alexandria Verner at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, a suburb a few miles to the northwest. The Detroit News reports that a memorial service is scheduled for later Saturday for the third student killed, Arielle Anderson, whose funeral is set for next week. Five other students were wounded in the attack.

