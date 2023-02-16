West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are reiterating that the state’s drinking water is safe following an Ohio train derailment that released a toxic plume of chemicals. Officials said during a briefing Thursday that chemicals that leaked from the derailment are being monitored as they move down the Ohio River, but say they are not affecting drinking water. State health officer Matt Christensen says there have been no reports of toxins entering the water supply and no water advisories have been issued. The train derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Emergency workers evacuated nearby neighborhoods before igniting vinyl chloride from the train cars.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.