Black Hawk pilots killed in crash were experienced

By KIM CHANDLER, LOLITA C. BALDOR and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway were both experienced aviators with more than a dozen years of military service apiece, military officials said Thursday. The National Guard identified the pilots as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tenn. and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro. Tenn. The helicopter crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, plummeting to the ground in a community just outside Huntsville, Alabama and catching fire as it hit the ground.  The Tennessee National Guard said in a statement that the helicopter was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport, “when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground.”

