Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has finished his roughly three-hour medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical in suburban Maryland. The exam is being keenly watched as the oldest president in U.S. history makes plan for an expected reelection campaign. The 80-year-old Biden last had a standard medical exam in November 2021. After that five-hour-plus physical, Biden’s doctor reported that the president was “healthy” and “vigorous.” The doctor deemed Biden “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” Many people, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term in 2024, with his age a big concern.

By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.