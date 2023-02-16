American skier Shiffrin takes early lead in GS at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has taken the lead with her first run of the giant slalom at the world championships. Shiffrin was the third starter and beat the time of then-leader Tessy Worley of France by 0.12 seconds. Defending champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland had more than six-tenths to make up in the second run. Shiffrin was the 2018 Olympic champion and won five of the last six giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit. The race takes place one day after she had an unexpected split with longtime coach Mike Day.

