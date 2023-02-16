Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health body says it hopes Mpox vaccines will finally arrive on the continent “in another two weeks, tops” after months of seeking doses. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the doses will go first to countries with acute need and the largest overall burden. That would mean places such as Congo and Nigeria. In July, the World Health Organization designated Mpox as a global emergency amid outbreaks in Europe and North America and appealed to the world to support African countries. But no rich countries shared vaccines or treatments even as cases in other regions subsided.

