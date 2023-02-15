Sweden says its weapons are ‘significant’ boost for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister is pledging to rush fearsome Archer artillery systems to Ukraine “as soon as possible.” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also cautioned that future military aid would have to be balanced with Sweden’s own defense needs as a would-be future member of the NATO military alliance. He spoke Wednesday on a visit to the Ukrainian capital, at a news conference with Ukraine’s president. Kristersson said Archer howitzers, as well as 51 infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank weapons that Sweden has promised, will together “make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s combat power.” He said training will start “very soon” and pledged Archer deliveries “as soon as possible.”

