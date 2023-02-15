Sharpton to DeSantis: Stop censoring Black history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton has led a march to Florida’s Capitol to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of a high school African American history course. The civil rights leader walked through Tallahassee to the Statehouse on Wednesday with dozens of supporters. Sharpton told the crowd the governor should have known better than “to mess with us and education.” The dispute began last month when Florida announced it was rejecting the College Board’s Advanced Placement pilot course, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. DeSantis has since suggested the state may break ties with the board. The Republican is expected to seek the presidency in 2024.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.