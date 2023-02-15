Serbian right-wingers rally against Western plan for Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian nationalists have rallied outside the presidency building demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan to normalize ties with breakaway Kosovo and pulls out of negotiations. Shouting “Treason” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the protesters on Wednesday blocked traffic in a busy street by the presidency. Serbian media reported that a group pushed toward the entrance at the end of the rally but were prevented by riot police from reaching the door. The protest comes amid efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.

