Report: Death of handcuffed man in Colorado ruled a homicide

DENVER (AP) — The death of a man who was handcuffed after a mental health team responded to a call of him walking out into traffic last year was ruled a homicide according to an autopsy report. Lawyers for the family of Kevin Dizmang released the report Wednesday along with body camera footage. The report says the 63-year-old man died as the result of cardiac arrest that occurred while he was being restrained and while he was acutely intoxicated by methamphetamine and suffering from health problems such as obesity and asthma. It concluded his death in Colorado Springs was determined to be a homicide because of “the contribution of physical restraint to the cause of death.”

