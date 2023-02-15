Pro-Kurdish protest briefly suspends EU Parliament plenary

A small protest by pro-Kurdish activists has briefly forced the suspension of a plenary session of the European Union’s parliament. The protesters were in the visitors area of the parliament on Wednesday when they unfurled flags supporting jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan and started shouting as the legislators were holding a debate on climate and environmental issues. Parliamentary leaders asked for the protesters to leave but when they would not, the session was suspended. Security personnel were seen tugging at flags during a brief tussle. No one was injured. The parliamentary session was set to resume in the afternoon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.