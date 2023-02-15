Pakistan train explosion kills 1, wounds 8 passengers

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a powerful explosion inside a moving passenger train has killed at least one person and wounded eight others in eastern Pakistan. Thursday’s blast happened in Chichawatni, a district in the eastern Punjab province. District Police Chief Mian Mahboob said officers were investigating whether the explosion was caused by a bomb or something else. The train was en route to from Quetta to the northwestern city of Peshawar at the time of the blast. For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists who want autonomy or independence. They often target passenger trains and security forces in Baluchistan.

