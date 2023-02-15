Oprah chooses Susan Cain’s ‘Bittersweet’ for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Susan Cain’s “Bittersweet” as her new book club pick. Released last year, “Bittersweet” is the most recent work from the author of “Quiet,” the 2012 bestseller that contended introverted people had been misunderstood and overlooked. Winfrey is a longtime admirer of Cain, whose other books include “Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts” and “Quiet Journal: Discover Your Secret Strengths and Unleash Your Inner Power.” In 2013, Winfrey cited “Quiet” as one of 40 books to read before age 40 and she featured “Bittersweet” last spring in her online publication OprahDaily.com.

