Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge says former President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn’t rape a longtime magazine advice columnist. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Wednesday rejected the 11th-hour offer by Trump’s legal team to provide a DNA sample to rebut the claims of E. Jean Carroll. She said in a 2019 book that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump says it never happened. Trump refused to provide DNA for three years before his lawyers said recently that he would provide it if the full DNA report on stains on Carroll’s dress were released.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.