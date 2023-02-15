Israeli FM visits Kyiv as pressure mounts over military aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has arrived in Kyiv, the first public visit to Ukraine’s capital by a senior Israeli official since Russia’s invasion last year. Eli Cohen’s visit came just before the first anniversary of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, and as western nations seek to increase aid to the country. Israel has walked a tightrope during the war between assisting Ukraine and avoiding friction with Russia, with which it has strategic regional interests. Unlike other Western nations, Israel has resisted Ukrainian requests for military assistance but has provided humanitarian aid, including a field hospital. It was unclear whether Cohen would announce greater assistance to Ukraine during his lightning visit or whether the visit signifies greater Israeli engagement going forward.

