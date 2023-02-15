Hong Kong sees more pro-Beijing voices at UN rights review

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong supporters of a tough national security law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party have set their sights on a United Nations session, drawing concern from rights advocates. Critics say Hong Kong authorities have used the law to crush dissent following massive 2019 protests. The national security law has been a focus at the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights’ two-day hearing on China that concludes Thursday in Geneva. Of some 30 reports on Hong Kong submitted for the session, more than half upheld the broadly applied national security law. Most of the NGOs providing positive reports were led by pro-Beijing politicians. Amnesty International researcher Kai Ong says the trend is worrying.

