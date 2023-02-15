Haiti at fore as Caribbean leaders tackle regional issues

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Top officials from Canada, the U.S. and Haiti are meeting behind closed doors to talk about the spiraling chaos in Haiti. It’s a topic expected to dominate a three-day meeting of a Caribbean trade bloc that convened Wednesday evening in the Bahamas. Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis welcomed leaders of the 15-member Caricom bloc and others, including Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brian Nichols, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs. Davis said Tuesday that Caribbean leaders don’t have the resources to deal with the Haiti problem themselves and need outside help.

By BERT WILKINSON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.