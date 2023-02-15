French pension tension triggers turbulent parliament debate

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan has unleashed the most turbulent debate in years in the National Assembly, with uncertainty looming over the final outcome. Tensions at parliament are fed by the unpopularity of the reform that seeks to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, amid other measures. The bill started being examined last week and over 20,000 amendments have been proposed, mostly by the leftist opposition coalition Nupes. The parliamentary situation is challenging for Macron, who has vowed to go ahead with the reform. In last year’s elections, his centrist alliance won the most seats but lost its majority in the National Assembly. The end of the legislative process is not expected before next month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.