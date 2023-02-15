Former Swedish prime minister to lead soccer federation

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt has been recommended to become the next president of the country’s soccer federation. Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14. He has no previous links to soccer. The next chairman is to be formally elected on March 25. The Swedish soccer association says it has “listened to the entire movement and unanimously decided” on Reinfeldt. The two other candidates had pulled out to leave Reinfeldt alone in the race. Karl-Erik Nilsson is stepping down as the federation’s president after 10 years. He is one of UEFA’s vice presidents and can stay on in that role into 2025.

