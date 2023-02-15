Edmunds: What to know before towing with an electric pickup

Gas-powered pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Some versions of these trucks are rated to tow around 10,000 pounds or more, which is enough to a medium-sized travel trailer, toy hauler or boat. But towing with an electric vehicle is a different experience than a lot of current truck owners might be used to. Edmunds’ experts share their insights on towing with an EV truck.

