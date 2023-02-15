Christa McAuliffe memorial to be built at NH Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order for a permanent memorial to Christa McAuliffe, the high school teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 37 years ago. It would be built on the Statehouse grounds in Concord. McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. She was 37. Sununu has asked for $500,000 in the state budget for the memorial. A commission would study, design and oversee its construction. The memorial would be unveiled by Sept. 2, 2024, on what would have been McAuliffe’s 76th birthday.

