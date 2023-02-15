China expresses support for Sri Lanka ahead of debt meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed support for Sri Lanka ahead of a meeting of lenders to poor economies but gave no indication if it might help to cut debts that have plunged the Indian Ocean island nation into financial and political turmoil. Beijing is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest creditors after it borrowed to build a port and other facilities. China has offered a two-year suspension of repayments but balked at reducing the amount borrowed. A government spokesman said China is ready to “play a positive role” to help Sri Lanka. The spokesman did not say whether Beijing would agree to debt reductions sought by the International Monetary Fund as a condition of an emergency loan.

By JOE McDONALD and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press

