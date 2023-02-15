Charges dropped against reporter arrested at news conference

Ohio’s attorney general says charges have been dropped against a cable news reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference in Ohio last week. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost dismissed trespassing and resisting arrest charges against NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert, saying he had every right to be at the press conference. Lambert was arrested and jailed for five hours on Feb. 8 after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave. The reporter says he is grateful for who those worked to see that the charges were dismissed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.