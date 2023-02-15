Bill raising abortion to homicide draws Republican pushback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to prosecute illegal abortions as homicides. The measure drew pushback from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general. He says it would wrongly subject Kentucky women to charges for terminating pregnancies. Republican state Rep. Emily Callaway introduced the measure Tuesday in a state where most abortions are banned. Her proposal would subject illegal abortions to the “same legal principles” as apply to the homicide “of a person who had been born alive.” Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the bill “strikes the wrong balance.” He urged the legislature to reject it.

