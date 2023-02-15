Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:23 PM

AP source: FBI searched U. of Delaware in Biden docs probe

KION

By ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content