Amanda Gorman writes children’s book ‘Something, Someday’

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman’s next literary project is a collaboration with a prize-winning illustrator for a children’s book coming out this fall. Viking Children’s Books announced Wednesday that “Something, Someday,” by Gorman and Christian Robinson, is scheduled for Sept. 26. Viking is calling the book “a message of hope” about the ability to make a difference in a troubled world. Gorman says in a statement, “I wrote ‘Something, Someday’ to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change.”

