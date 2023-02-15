Alabama ‘close’ to finishing nitrogen execution protocol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The head of Alabama’s prison system said Wednesday that a protocol for using nitrogen gas to carry out executions should be ready this year. Nitrogen hypoxia is a proposed execution method in which death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving them of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi have authorized the use of nitrogen hypoxia, but it has never been used to carry out a death sentence. Hamm also said a review of the state’s execution procedures should be completed, “probably within the next month.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.