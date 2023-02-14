US detains 4 suspects in slain Haitian president probe

Miami (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested four more people in the slaying of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, including the owner of a Miami-area security company that hired former soldiers from Colombia for the mission. Antonio “Tony” Intriago, of CTU Security, is charged with conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the U.S. among other charges. The squad of former Colombian soldiers hired by CTU are among suspects who carried out the July 2021 assassination. The motives and true masterminds of the attack remain unclear. Also charged are U.S. financier Walter Veintemilla.

By GISELA SALOMON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

