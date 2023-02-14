Thai PM candidate visits lucky locales to boost his chances

BANGKOK (AP) — The campaign for this year’s general election in Thailand has not yet officially begun, but aspirants for the prime minister’s job are already angling for auspicious photo ops. If symbolism won elections, one of the main contenders, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, would be a shoo-in. The former general, nicknamed “Big Pom,” visited temples in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, which translates as “Pom destroys all enemies,” and prayed for success. He ended his tour at a well-known old fort, whose name can be loosely translated as “Pom of great power.” Superstition and the search for lucky signs play a significant part in Thai politics. The general election -– the first since 2019 -– is expected to be called within weeks, with voting most likely in May.

