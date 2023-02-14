Taliban forces kill 3 IS members in raid on Kabul building

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An official says Taliban intelligence forces killed three Islamic State group militants and arrested one other in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The raid on a residential building overnight targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks in the capital, said Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s general director of intelligence. He called the target in the Karti Naw neighborhood an important IS hideout. The IS did not immediately respond to the government’s claims. During the operation, three IS members were killed and one militant was arrested. Ammunition and military equipment were seized by the troops.

