Syria’s Assad could reap rewards from aid crossing deal

BEIRUT (AP) — A convoy of 11 trucks from a United Nations agency has crossed into northern Syria from Turkey — just hours after the U.N. and Syrian government reached an agreement to temporarily authorize two new border crossings into the rebel enclave. Syrian officials in Damascus have said that the decision, seven days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands, shows their commitment to supporting victims on both sides of the frontline. However, critics say the deal is a political victory for embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad, who preempted a U.N. decision to open new crossings, giving the impression that he ultimately called the shots on territory under opposition forces.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.