Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has briefly scrambled military jets and neighboring Moldova temporarily closed its air space after authorities in both countries reported mysterious weather balloon-like objects traversing their skies. The incidents occurred at around midday local time Tuesday and briefly raised concerns in the two Eastern European countries, both which border Ukraine and have been affected by Russia’s war. It was unclear whether the two incidents were related, and neither country said where they believed the objects had come from. The events in Romania and Moldova’s skies follow a string of comparable incidents this month in the U.S.

