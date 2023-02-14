Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar plans to send 10,000 cabins and caravans from last year’s World Cup to provide shelter for survivors of the Turkish earthquakes. The gas-rich Gulf nation says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes. They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during soccer’s biggest tournament. An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday. The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck on Feb. 6 killed more than 35,000 people in southeastern Turkey and war-torn northern Syria. The disaster left millions homeless, with many sleeping outside in wet, wintry weather.

