NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has rejected Fox News’ bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump. A five-judge panel ruled unanimously against the network. Fox News says it was simply reporting the news when it broadcast unsupported — and ultimately false — claims about Smartmatic USA. The company says the network can’t claim free speech protections for inviting guests to circulate damning falsehoods, without evidence. There’s no immediate comment from Fox News or Smartmatic.

