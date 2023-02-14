NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is playing down the importance of Finland and Sweden joining the world’s biggest security organization at the same time. Turkey is refusing to ratify their membership, mostly due to a dispute with Sweden. Stoltenberg said Tuesday that “the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible.” His remarks run counter to a long-held consensus at NATO that both Nordic neighbors should join at the same time. Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient on groups it deems terror organizations or threats, including Kurdish groups. Turkish officials say Ankara has fewer problems with Finland joining.

