Murphy says New Jersey will expand AP Black history classes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expanding Advanced Placement African American Studies courses from one school to 26 in New Jersey. The decision comes after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked the course from being taught in Florida. Murphy says while DeSantis fights “political culture wars,” New Jersey “will proudly teach our kids that Black History is American History.” Murphy specifically criticized Florida as he prepared to unveil the course expansion Tuesday during a visit to a high school in Newark. DeSantis has said Florida is where “WOKE” goes to die as he prepares a potential GOP presidential campaign. Murphy has said he’ll back President Joe Biden if he runs for re-election, leaving open his own presidential ambitions.

