Murdaugh’s sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings

Alex Murdaugh’s sister-in-law has testified in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn’t seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors Tuesday her family was distraught after the killings. She said Alex Murdaugh was devastated too, but that he said a few odd things about the deaths of his wife and son, including that he thought whoever did it thought about it for a long time and his top priority was to clear his son’s name in a boating under the influence case from a 2019 fatal crash.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.