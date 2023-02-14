Missouri man accused of confining woman faces new charges

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man already accused of keeping a woman hidden in the basement of his home while repeatedly sexually abusing her is facing new charges. Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Timothy Haslett on nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, assault and child endangerment. The charges supersede counts filed against Haslett in October after a woman said she escaped from Haslett’s home in Excelsior Springs after being held against her will and abused for several weeks. Haslett is being held on $3 million bond. His public defender did not return a call seeking comment.

