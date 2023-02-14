IRS nominee faces herculean challenge of modernizing agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — A familiar face is positioned to take on the monumental task of rebuilding the understaffed and underappreciated IRS. Danny Werfel has been nominated to take over the agency, which is struggling with outdated technology and a mountain of vital responsibilities, including U.S. tax law enforcement and collection. Werfel’s Senate confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday. The 51-year-old has been working as a private business consultant in recent years but previously served stints at the IRS under both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. He confirmed, he will be charged with managing the $80 billion infusion of funds to the IRS included in the Democrats’ flagship climate and healthcare law called the Inflation Reduction Act.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.