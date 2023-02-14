Germany to produce ammo for air defense guns sent to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says a deal has been signed for new ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns it provided to Ukraine to be produced at home after it ran into difficulties securing supplies from elsewhere. Germany has supplied 32 of the Gepard anti-aircraft guns since it first agreed to send them in late April, and has pledged 37 in total. Securing more ammunition for the guns has been a challenge, a matter of mounting concern as defense against repeated barrages of Russian missile and drone strikes has become a top priority for Kyiv.

