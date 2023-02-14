Evers wants to give Brewers nearly $300M to repair stadium

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his executive budget will hand the Milwaukee Brewers almost $300 million to enact repairs on American Family Field. The governor’s office said Tuesday that in exchange for the money, the team would extend its lease at the stadium for 13 years. That would ensure the team remains in Milwaukee through at least 2043. The governor’s office says the money would come from the state’s surplus. The stadium opened in 2001 as Miller Park. The stadium cost over $390 million to build and was funded in part with a regional sales tax that expired in 2020.

