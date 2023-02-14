Court to reconsider Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City decided Monday that the full court will rehear the appeal of four cisgender runners, who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes in high school competitions and deprived of wins and scholarship opportunities. The court did not say why it voted to rehear the case. The American Civil Liberties Union says it will again defend the state’s policy.

