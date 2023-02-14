Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has withdrawn its pick of a human rights activist to a post at the Organization of American States over recent comments blasting a top House Democrat as being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” by pro-Israel groups. The State Department on Friday nominated James Cavallaro to serve as a member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas. But his nomination was pulled Tueday after a New York-based Jewish publication published an article revealing Cavallaro’s long history of posts critical of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish state.

By MATT LEE and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

