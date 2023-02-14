Air India places orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft

PARIS (AP) — Air India is placing orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, underlining the surging demand for air travel fueled by the country’s swelling middle class. It’s ordering 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 MAXs, 20 of Boeing’s 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. The purchase also includes customer options for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 of its 787s, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price. Air India on Tuesday put in an order for 250 Airbus passenger jets.

