Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer

A federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children. A study released Monday of more than 14,000 schoolkids ages 5 to 18 found a small but significant decline in the average body mass index of students who were tracked before and after the implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. The law, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, increased the quantity of fruits, vegetables and whole grains required in school meals.

