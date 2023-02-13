Slain Milwaukee police officer’s family speaks at funeral

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — The family of a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot in a gun battle with a robbery suspect praised him as they recalled him at his funeral. Peter Jerving’s brother said he missed the officer during the funeral Monday at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, then said, “And for all of those who now stand watch on Earth in your place, I salute you.” The 37-year-old officer was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Feb. 7. Police say the suspect also died from a gunshot wound. The officer’s mother asked God to bless Milwaukee police officers and their families and asked them to forgive the man who killed her son.

